HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. Results
  3. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3,832 cases settled at National Lok Adalat in Salem

May 13, 2023 09:36 pm | Updated 09:36 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 3,832 cases were settled at the National Lok Adalat held here on Saturday.

S. Sumathi, Principal District Judge (PDJ), inaugurated the adalat at the Salem district court. As many as 7,459 cases, including civil cases, land dispute, and matrimonial disputes, were taken up and 3,832 cases were settled. An amount of ₹ 20.24 crore were disbursed.

During the Lod Adalat, ₹14 lakh was awarded as compensation to family members of Muthukumar (45), a weaver ,who died in a road accident in 2022. Similarly, ₹12.50 lakh in compensation was awarded to the family members of Mathialagan (29), who died in an accident last year.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.