38,257 students appear for Plus Two public examinations in Coimbatore, no malpractice reported

March 13, 2023 06:47 pm | Updated 06:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Students appearing for the Class 12 Board exams at a school in Coimbatore on Monday. | Photo Credit: PERIASAMY M

A total of 38, 257 students in Coimbatore district, including 186 differently-abled candidates, belonging to 363 schools sat for the Plus Two examinations at 128 centres on Monday.

Additionally, there were 770 private candidates. There were 1628 absentees: 888 boys and the rest girls.

There was no report of any malpractice at any centre, official sources said.

The question papers were taken to the schools from 12 strong rooms guarded by armed policemen round the clock.

Route officers designated for transporting the question papers to the exam centres and bringing back the answer scripts to the strong rooms were provided with police protection.

As many as 175 flying squads were deployed, to oversee the tasks of 1800 invigilators. Taluk-wise, the conduct of the public exam was being monitored by teams led by an official in the cadre of Deputy Collector.

Unhindered power supply and other basic amenities were provided at all centres, a press release issued by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati said.

Accompanied by Chief Educational Officer Boopathy, the Collector inspected the progress of the public exam at the Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Ramakrishnapuram.

