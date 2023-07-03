38 persons fall ill after eating food from a hotel in Namakkal, hotel sealed

July 03, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:49 pm IST - Salem

As 38 persons fell ill after consuming food from a hotel at Senthamangalam in Namakkal district, the hotel was sealed on Monday.

Many residents of Pachudaiyampatti Pudur Colony and Kuravar Colony in Senthamangalam locality bought food from a hotel at Kadai Veethi in Senthamangalam on Friday. Of them, 38 persons fell ill. While 18 were admitted to a hospital, others were treated as outpatients in some clinics in the locality.

On information, Namakkal Collector S. Uma inspected the hotel on Monday and instructed officials to seal the hotel for preparing food in an unhygienic manner.

The Collector visited the residents who were admitted to the hospital and discharged. She said a notice was issued to the hospital and the doctor for not informing the Health department about the incident.

The Collector also inspected the shops in the Kadai Veethi area and found six shops selling plastic bags. She imposed a fine of ₹2,000 each on the shops through the town panchayat administration. Notices were served on the shops.

