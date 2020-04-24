38 patients discharged in Coimbatore

A total of 38 patients, who recovered from COVID-19 were discharged from the Government Medical College and ESI Hospital here on Friday.

Sources in the Health Department said that 19 patients were from Coimbatore district, 18 were from Tiruppur district and one patient was from the Nilgris. A total of 20 patients were female and 18 patients were male. The discharged included a six-year-old boy from Tiruppur district. The patients will be in house quarantine for the next 14 days.

Salem

Two patients who were undergoing treatment for COVID-19 at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem were discharged on Friday. The patients, a 30-year-old male who had attended Delhi conference and a 17-year-old female contact of a previous case - both from Thammampatti were discharged on Friday. According to doctors, the patients were admitted to the isolation ward at the hospital on April 2.

R. Balajinathan, Dean of Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, P.V. Dhanapal, Medical Superintendent, Suresh Kanna, Head, General Medicine, K. Parthibhan, City Health Officer and other officials were present and cheered them as they boarded the ambulance to return to their homes.

The doctors advised patients to be in home quarantine for another 14 days.