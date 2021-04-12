38 containment zones earmarked

With over 500 persons undergoing treatment for COVID-19 as of Monday, a total of 38 containment zones were earmarked in the district in which 514 families comprising 2,035 persons are under home quarantine.

If three or more positive cases are reported in a particular street, the street is barricaded and residents are not allowed to venture out of their houses. As of Monday, a total of 517 persons in the district were undergoing treatment, including 146 persons in hospitals while the rest were under home quarantine.

While 37 zones are spread across the district, Periya Mariamman Street in the Corporation limits where nine persons of a family tested positive was earmarked as containment zones on Monday. Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that all the members took part in a condolence while nine others, who tested negative, were kept at separate houses. He said that all the 25 house in the street were under home quarantine and disinfectants were sprayed in the street and barricaded.