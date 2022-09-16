37th mega vaccination drive on September 18 in Coimbatore

Staff Reporter COIMBATORE
September 16, 2022 16:39 IST

The 37th COVID-19 mega vaccination camp will be held at 1,530 centres across the Coimbatore district on September 18.

According to the Health Department data, as on Friday, a total of 29,16,812 persons aged above 18 received their first dose of vaccine and 26,83,800 their second dose in the district.

With regard to those aged between 15 and 18, 1,42,264 got their first dose, 1,15,233 their second dose, and 90,666 children aged between 12 and 14 received the first dose and 66729 their second dose, the department said in a release. A total of 82,061 people aged over 60 and 1,67,099 people aged between 19 and 59 have been inoculated with the booster dose in the Coimbatore district.

For details on nearby centres, log on to coimbatore.nic.in.

