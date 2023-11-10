ADVERTISEMENT

3.79 lakh women receiving cash assistance under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Erode: Minister Muthusamy

November 10, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over the debit card to a beneficiary in Erode on Friday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (centre) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said that a total of 3.79 lakh women in Erode district were receiving monthly cash assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.

Distributing ATM cards to beneficiaries in the presence of District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara here on Friday, shortly after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the 2nd phase of the scheme in Chennai, the Minister said that 5,38,645 applications were received for the scheme in the district of which 3,64,373 (67%) were selected in Phase I. Of the 40,470 appeal petitions, 15,455 (38%) were selected in Phase II. Of the total applicants, 70.5% were selected in the district, he added.

Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj and other officials were present

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributing debit card to a beneficiary under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

In Salem, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributed debit cards to beneficiaries. He said that the scheme benefitted around 1.06 crore women in Tamil Nadu. MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, District Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials from concerned departments participated.

In Namakkal district, Minister for Forest Mathiventhan distributed debit cards to beneficiaries at Senthamangalam and Tiruchengode.

