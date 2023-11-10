HamberMenu
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. ICC World Cup
  2. Elections
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

3.79 lakh women receiving cash assistance under Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam in Erode: Minister Muthusamy

November 10, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:10 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over the debit card to a beneficiary in Erode on Friday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (centre) is in the picture.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy handing over the debit card to a beneficiary in Erode on Friday. Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara (centre) is in the picture. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy said that a total of 3.79 lakh women in Erode district were receiving monthly cash assistance under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam.

Distributing ATM cards to beneficiaries in the presence of District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara here on Friday, shortly after Chief Minister M.K. Stalin inaugurated the 2nd phase of the scheme in Chennai, the Minister said that 5,38,645 applications were received for the scheme in the district of which 3,64,373 (67%) were selected in Phase I. Of the 40,470 appeal petitions, 15,455 (38%) were selected in Phase II. Of the total applicants, 70.5% were selected in the district, he added.

Erode MP A. Ganeshamurthi, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Corporation Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy, Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj and other officials were present

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributing debit card to a beneficiary under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam in Salem on Friday.

Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributing debit card to a beneficiary under Kalaignar Mahalir Urimai Thittam in Salem on Friday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

In Salem, Municipal Administration Minister K.N. Nehru distributed debit cards to beneficiaries. He said that the scheme benefitted around 1.06 crore women in Tamil Nadu. MP S.R. Parthiban, MLAs R. Rajendran, R. Arul, and S. Sathasivam, District Collector S. Karmegam, Mayor A. Ramachandran, and officials from concerned departments participated.

In Namakkal district, Minister for Forest Mathiventhan distributed debit cards to beneficiaries at Senthamangalam and Tiruchengode.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.