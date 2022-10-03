370 petitions received during grievance redress meeting in Salem

The Hindu Bureau Salem
October 03, 2022 18:10 IST

Collector S. Karmegam receiving petitions from differently abled persons in Salem on Monday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

District Collector S. Karmegam received 370 petitions from the public during the weekly grievance redressal meeting on Monday.

The Collector received petitions seeking old-age pension, land patta, patta transfer, community certificates, employment, bank loans, education loans, financial assistance, and road and street light facilities.

He also received five petitions from the differently abled. The Collector instructed the officials concerned to address the grievances within the stipulated time.

Project Director (DRDA) C. Balachandar, District Revenue Officer P. Menaha and officials accompanied the Collector.

