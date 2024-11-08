ADVERTISEMENT

37 paddy procurement centres opened in Thadapalli and Arakkankottai canal ayacut areas in Erode

Published - November 08, 2024 06:45 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

With paddy harvesting commencing in Thadapalli and Arakkankottai canal ayacut areas, Tamil Nadu Civil Supplies Corporation has opened 37 direct procurement centres (DPC) to procure paddy from farmers.

A release said District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara had permitted opening of centres from November 1 to 7 and the centres were opened at Kasipalayam, Kallipatti, Elur, Nanjai Puliyampatti, Puthuvalliyampalayam, N.G. Palayam, Mevani, Pudukaraipudur, Soundapur, Nanjai Thuraiyampalayam, Kondaiyampalayam, T.N. Palayam, Gugalur and Karungkaradu areas. The release said based on requirements, more centres would be opened for the benefit of farmers. Paddy with 17% moisture content would be procured at these centres, the release added.

Officials said that Grade ‘A’ variety paddy will be procured for a minimum support price of ₹2,450 a quintal, including an incentive of ₹130, while the common variety will be purchased for ₹2,405 a quintal with an incentive of ₹105. E-procurement system is followed at the centres by registering the fingerprint of farmers and funds would be transferred to the farmer’s bank account through Electronic Clearing Services (ECS) directly.

The release said farmers should obtain a certificate from the village administrative officer, and submit a copy of patta, chitta, adangal, Aadhaar card, bank pass book and two passport size photographs. Farmers should register their finger print for e-procurement, the release added.

