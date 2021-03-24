37 cases in Salem

24 March 2021 23:10 IST

A total of 37 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem on Wednesday. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous, including 20 in Salem Corporation limits.

Erode district reported 29 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 15,141. While 24 persons were discharged, 146 continue to be under treatment.

In Namakkal, 18 cases were reported. Four patients have returned from Salem, Tiruchi, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

