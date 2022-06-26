3,698 cases settled in Lok Adalat in Salem

Principal District Judge R. Kalaimathi at the National Lok Adalat held in Salem on Sunday. | Photo Credit: E. LAKSHMI NARAYANAN

The National Lok Adalat was held at the District Combined Court on Sunday.

S. Thangaraj, Sub-Judge and secretary of District Legal Service Authority, launched the adalat. As many as 5,384 cases, including civil cases, land dispute cases, and matrimonial dispute cases, were taken up.

A total of 3,698 cases were settled, and settlements to the tune of ₹27,62,60,602 was disbursed.

In Namakkal district, Principal District Judge N. Gunasekaran launched the adalat. As many as 3,581 cases were taken up of which 1,890 cases were resolved. Settlement to the tune of ₹23,32,63,796 was disbursed.

In Krishnagiri district, Principal District Judge R. Sakthivel launched the adalat and a total of 4,869 cases were taken up.

Of these, 1,396 cases were settled, and settlement amount of ₹6,92,55,657 was disbursed.