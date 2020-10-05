‘3,635 beds ready for COVID-19 patients in Erode district’

Kakarla Usha, Principal Secretary, Chairperson and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation, who is the monitoring officer for Erode district, inspecting the canal desilting works at Kollampalayam on Monday.

ERODE

05 October 2020 22:42 IST

A total of 3,635 beds are kept ready to treat COVID-19 patients in the district, said Kakarla Usha, Principal Secretary, Chairperson and Managing Director of Tamil Nadu Industrial Development Corporation (TIDCO), who is the monitoring officer for the district to prevent spread of COVID-19.

Chairing a meeting with officials at the Collectorate presided by Collector C. Kathiravan here on Monday, she said a total of 1,78,056 swab samples were taken in the district, of which 59,357 were lifted from August 31 to October 4. A total of 550 beds were available at the Government Erode Medical College and Hospital at Perundurai, while 284 beds were available at all the government hospitals and 575 beds in private hospitals.

Besides, special centres were functioning at colleges, schools and primary health centres to treat patients. She said that 9,364 PCR kits were available while 11,98,018 reusable masks were distributed through fair price shops to family cardholders so far.

Regarding the number of cases registered for violating Section 144 during COVID-19 pandemic, she said 32,286 cases were registered while 42,283 cases were registered for not wearing masks and spitting in public places. A total of ₹ 27,98,550 was collected as fine, she added.

Ms. Usha said the district had received 313.30 mm rainfall during the North East monsoon from October to December last year against the district’s average of 333.4 mm. She asked the disaster management team to be ready to face any challenges and also asked officials to monitor flood prone areas. Relief camps, relief materials, and all the essential materials needed during monsoon should be ready, she said and asked them to take precautionary measures.

The officer also inspected the low-lying areas along River Cauvery at Karungalpalayam and the desilting works by the Corporation at canals at Kollampalayam.

District Revenue Officer S. Kavitha, Superintendent of Police P. Thangadurai, Project Director of DRDA M. Balaganesh, Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan and other heads of departments were present.