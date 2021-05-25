3,632 new cases, 24 deaths in Coimbatore

25 May 2021 22:26 IST

25 persons die in Tiruppur, 18 in Salem

BUREAU

A total of 3,632 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Tuesday, registering a slight decrease from Monday’s 4,277 cases.

On Tuesday, the district had 34,253 active cases and 2,689 persons recovered from the disease. The toll in the district rose to 1,072 with 24 more people dying of the infection.

Tiruppur district reported 25 new COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday and its daily caseload continued to stay above the 1,800-mark for the second consecutive day with 1,854 new cases.

The surge in cases took the overall tally past 50,000-mark to 50,554 cases. According to the Health Department, the 25 deaths occurred between May 17 and the early hours of Tuesday, which took the overall toll to 364. As many as 13,807 patients were active cases in the district. Out of the 36,383 patients who have recovered so far, 736 patients were discharged on Tuesday from various treatment centres.

As of Tuesday, Tiruppur district reported 101 vacant beds in government and private hospitals and 669 vacant beds in COVID-19 care centres.

In the Nilgiris, 475 persons tested positive on Tuesday, raising the tally so far in the district to 16,126. While 73 persons have died so far in the district, 3,005 are undergoing treatment.

Erode reported 1,555 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 46,366. While 956 persons were discharged, 12,389 continue to be under treatment. Thirteen persons died, raising the toll to 265.

Salem district reported 928 new cases on Tuesday and Namakkal reported 717 cases. While 18 persons died of the infection in Salem, four persons died in Namakkal.