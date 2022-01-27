3,629 new COVID-19 cases, seven deaths in Coimbatore district

Coimbatore district reported 3,629 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The Health Department said that 3,191 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 27,474 active cases on Thursday.

Seven more persons from the district died of COVID-19 in the last few days, taking the toll to 2,557.

Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate of 27.2 % on Wednesday when 3,740 new infections were reported.

The daily caseload of Tiruppur district crossed the 1,800-mark on Thursday as 1,877 new cases were reported, which was higher than Wednesday’s 1,787 cases. The Health Department did not report any new deaths and the district’s toll remained as 1,037. A total of 9,945 patients were active cases and 854 patients recovered on Thursday. The total positivity rate of Tiruppur district as per Wednesday’s data was 29%.

On Thursday, 318 persons tested positive in the Nilgiris, bringing the total case count in the district, so far, to 39,514. The number of deaths in the district stood at 223, while 2,325 persons are undergoing treatment.