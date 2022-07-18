360 petitions received during grievance meeting in Coimbatore

The grievance redressal meeting was held at the Collectorate on Monday in which Collector G.S Sameeran, Revenue Officer P.S Leela Alex, Adi Dravidar Welfare Department director C. Ramkumar and Supply Officer Sivakumari along with department officials collected petitions from the people.

A total of 360 petitions were received by the officials - 63 seeking free houses, 141 for residential patta, 20 for employment and 136 on other issues like monetary assistance and new ration cards.

Over 100 residents from Madukkarai petitioned the Collector claiming that a few individuals had been blocking the patta land that was surveyed and allotted for housing 300 low-income group families by the Adi Dravidar Welfare Department who were staying there for six years. The petitioners said that the allocation of free housing plots was made after 20 years and must reach the beneficiaries immediately.

During the meeting, many voiced their requirements directly to the Collector. Four transwomen - S. Ashika, V. Nirmala, Thankgamani and Shobana .P - informed that they have been requesting free homes for over nearly 20 years. They said that of the 700 in the community, only 63 have been allotted houses so far.

Collector G.S Sameeran assured the petitioners that the issues will be redressed and also ordered the departments to act on the petitions immediately.