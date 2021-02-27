36 polling stations in hill areas have no mobile connectivity

As many as 36 polling stations located in the hilly areas in the constituencies of Bhavani Sagar and Anthiyur have no mobile connectivity and the entire polling will be videographed.

Of the total 2,215 polling stations located at 926 locations in all the eight constituencies in the district, 118 were identified as places located in remote areas of Bargur and Talavadi where tribal people reside. A total of 16 stations in Bhavani Sagar constituency and 20 stations in Anthiyur are located in remote hilly areas that have no mobile connectivity and passing on the polling percentage on the poll day on April 6 will be a challenging task for the election officials.

Polling stations located at Boothalapuram, Germalam, Kanakarai, Gethesal, Kottadai, Devarnatham, Kelmavallam, Talamalai, Kalithimbam, Malliamman Durgham, Makkampalayam and Gundri, all located in the hilly areas of Talavadi, Talamalai, Kadambur and Gundri in Bhavani Sagar constituency has no mobile connectivity.

Likewise, stations located at Oosimalai, Solagani, Thurusanampalayam, Kathirimalai, Bejjilpalayam, Kuttaiyur, Devarmalai, Eppathampalayam, Thamaraikarai, Tholli, Sundapur, Thalakarai, Ereddi Minthangi, Osur, Thammareddy, Kongadai and Bejalatti, all located in Bargur Hills in Anthiyur constituency have no mobile connectivity.

District Election Officer and Collector C. Kathiravan said that all these polling are located in shadow zone polling stations and entire polling will be videographed.

Sources in the Election Department said that data card or dongle connectivity is not available at these stations and zonal teams will be given the responsibility to pass on the polling percentage to the returning officers concerned once in two hours through SMS. “Officials with the help of local people had identified the nearest places in the hill areas where the minimum net connectivity is available”, they added.