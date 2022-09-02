35th COVID 19 vaccination camp on September 4

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
September 02, 2022 18:55 IST

The 35th COVID-19 mega vaccination camp will be held at over 1,530 locations in the district on Sunday (September 4).

A release from the District Collector G.S. Sameeran and the Deputy Director of Health Services said booster dose vaccine will be supplied free of cost only till September 30, to those in the age group of 18-59 years. Those who had availed the second dose of vaccination prior to six months or 26 weeks will be eligible to avail this booster dose of vaccination.

To know the exact locations where vaccination camps will be held please visit the website coimbatore.nic.in.

