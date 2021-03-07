358 active cases in Coimbatore

Coimbatore district had 358 active cases of COVID-19 on Sunday. This included 49 persons who tested positive for the disease on Sunday.

According to the Health Department, 55 persons from Coimbatore district who were undergoing treatment for the disease got discharged from hospitals on Sunday after recovery.

A total of 113 persons from Tiruppur district were undergoing treatment at different hospitals in the region. The district reported 14 new cases of the disease.

The Health Department said that 22 persons from the district who recovered from COVID-19 got discharged from various hospitals.

In the Nilgiris, six persons tested positive.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 8,389. The number of deaths in the district stood at 48 on Sunday while 35 persons are undergoing treatment.