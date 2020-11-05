3.5 tonnes of banned tobacco products seized in Tiruppur, four arrested

Tiruppur

05 November 2020 13:56 IST

The Tiruppur District Police seized nearly 3.5 tonnes of banned tobacco products from a private godown near Palladam in Tiruppur district and arrested four persons early on Thursday.

A seven-member police team from Mangalam Police Station, led by Inspector K. Neeladevi, conducted a check at the godown on a private plot of land in Mangalam at around 3.45 a.m. based on a tip-off, police sources said. In the godown, the police found seven types of banned tobacco products weighing 3,456.35 kg and worth approximately ₹22 lakh.

The police team seized the tobacco products as well as two mini trucks and a car during the surprise check, according to the sources. Mangalam police arrested four men – S. Aravind Raj (24) from Palladam, J. Vaigundaraman (38) from Palladam, P. Muthukrishnan (35) from Tiruppur and C. Saji Prasath (43) from Coimbatore. They were booked under section 273 (Sale of noxious food or drink) of the Indian Penal Code along with sections of the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act and were remanded in judicial custody.

This is the largest quantity of banned tobacco products seized in Tiruppur district in recent times, according to the sources. Preliminary investigations revealed that the banned tobacco products seized in Mangalam allegedly arrived from Karnataka.

“The accused are first-time offenders,” said District Superintendent of Police Disha Mittal. Further investigations to ascertain the origin of the banned tobacco products and whether the four accused were part of a network comprising miscreants from other States are under way, she said.