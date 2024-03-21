March 21, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - ERODE

Election officials on Wednesday seized ₹35 lakh from a man from Karnataka at Arepalayam, near Hasanur, here.

A flying squad team intercepted the Karnataka-registration number bus and checked the baggage of commuters. The bus was proceeding towards Coimbatore and the team found the cash in the bag that was in possession of Harish, 32, of Davanagere.

He told the team that he had purchased land in Coimbatore and was carrying the cash to settle the buyer. Since he could not produce valid documents, the money was seized and taken to the Tahsildar’s office in Sathyamangalam. Later, the Income Tax Department officials were also informed and the cash was handed over to them.

