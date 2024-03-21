GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

₹35 lakh unaccounted cash seized in Erode

March 21, 2024 06:31 pm | Updated 06:31 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Election officials on Wednesday seized ₹35 lakh from a man from Karnataka at Arepalayam, near Hasanur, here.

A flying squad team intercepted the Karnataka-registration number bus and checked the baggage of commuters. The bus was proceeding towards Coimbatore and the team found the cash in the bag that was in possession of Harish, 32, of Davanagere.

He told the team that he had purchased land in Coimbatore and was carrying the cash to settle the buyer. Since he could not produce valid documents, the money was seized and taken to the Tahsildar’s office in Sathyamangalam. Later, the Income Tax Department officials were also informed and the cash was handed over to them.

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.