3.5 lakh cattle to be vaccinated for lumpy skin disease in Dharmapuri

January 08, 2023 06:07 pm | Updated 06:07 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

A mass livestock vaccination drive for lumpy skin disease is under way as increasing number of livestock is found afflicted by the disease, according to the administration.

In its wake, over 3,50,000 cattle are proposed to be vaccinated in the district and over 3,86,500 doses were stocked up.

As of date, over 1,63,600 cattle were administered the vaccine through veterinary hospitals and local camps. In a bid to expedite the vaccination and expand coverage, more localised vaccination camps are proposed, according to the administration. Farmers owning cattle are urged to approach the local government veterinary clinic.

Further details may also be ascertained from the Joint Director, Animal Husbandry on 9445001113 or Assistant Director, Animal Husbandry on 9443202009.