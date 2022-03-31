35 kg of sandalwood seized in Talavadi, two arrested

Forest Department staff with the seized sandalwood and country made weapon at Talavadi in Erode on Thursday.

A special squad of the Forest Department of Hasanur Division in Sathyamangalam Tiger Reserve (STR) seized 35 kg of sandalwood logs and arrested two persons in this connection here on Thursday.

Based on a tipoff, Devendra Kumar Meena, District Forest Officer, Hasanur Division and Deputy Field Director of STR formed a special team comprising forest officials from Talavadi range and Hasanur range and raided a house in Talavadi. The team found sandalwood logs, one country-made weapon, gun powder, axes and sickles. The team picked up Safiyulla and Kaasim Sherif while the key accused Jabeer Sherif was still at large.

Forest officials said the accused used to smuggle sandalwood from other districts and send it to Chamrajanagar and Mysore in Karnataka. They used Talavadi as a transit hub for their activities. The key accused was also involved in smuggling sandalwood in Coimbatore division, they added. Inquiry is on to ascertain the involvement of other persons.