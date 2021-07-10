349 fresh COVID-19 cases, five deaths in Coimbatore

10 July 2021 00:04 IST

Coimbatore district reported 349 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the overall tally to 2,24,376.

The Health Department reported five more deaths, which took the district’s toll to 2,097.

As on Friday, the district had 4,121 active cases and a total of 346 persons were reported to have recovered.

Advertising

Advertising

Tiruppur reported eight more COVID-19 deaths on Friday, which took the district’s toll o 792.

A total of 176 new cases were reported, taking the district’s tally to 84,975. The district had 1,656 active cases and reported the recovery of 319 persons on Friday.

In the Nilgiris, 103 people tested positive for the viral disease on Friday.

With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 29,215.

The number of deaths from COVID-19 increased from 167 to 169 in the Nilgiris on Friday, while 845 people are undergoing treatment.