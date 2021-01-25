343 tamers take part in Komarapalayam jallikattu

The famous Komarapalayam jallikattu was held at a private college here on Sunday.

According to officials, 585 bulls from Salem, Tiruchi, Erode among other districts took part and 343 tamers contested. Forty-four tamers sustained injuries in the event.

Ministers P. Thangamani, K.A. Sengottaiyan, Udumalai Radhakrishnan, V. Saroja, M.R. Vijayabhaskar, K.C. Karuppanan and C. Vijayabhaskar flagged off the event. Collector K. Megraj, Superintendent of Police S. Sakthi Ganesan and other senior officials were present. Over 400 police personnel were present at the arena for security purposes.

Medical and animal husbandry teams were present to conduct medical checks on tamers and the bulls.