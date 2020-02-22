34,286 students to appear for Plus Two exams

Coimbatore

22 February 2020 01:47 IST

For Class Ten exams, nearly 3,800 officials appointed

A total of 34,286 students will sit for Class XII public examinations in the academic year 2019-2020 across Coimbatore district, Collector K. Rajamani said on Thursday.

He convened a meeting at the District Collectorate on Thursday ahead of the public examinations in March - April. According to a release, 41,148 students will sit for Class X examinations and 34,749 students for Class XI public examinations this year.

The number of private candidates who will write the examinations are 979 candidates for Class XII and XI combined and 1,510 candidates for Class X.

The Department of School Education has appointed nearly 3,200 officials including invigilators and flying squad members for Class XII and XI. For Class X, nearly 3,800 officials have been appointed, Mr. Rajamani said.

A total of 116 examination centres will be available for Class XII and Class XI each and the question papers will be secured in 13 centres. For Class X, 148 centres will be available and question papers will be secured in 14 centres. For private candidates, three centres are available for Class XII and 11 for Class X public examinations, the release said.

Local bodies must ensure that proper facilities such as drinking water are made available for the students in the respective examination centres and adequate number of buses must be plying for students to reach the examination centres on time, Mr. Rajamani said, according to the release.

District Revenue Officer Ramadurai Murugan, Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer P. Usha, District Educational Officers from the district and other educational districts participated in the meeting.