3,406 beds available to treat COVID-19 patients in Erode

December 24, 2022 05:32 pm | Updated 05:32 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

A total of 3,406 beds are available at the hospitals in Erode district to treat COVID-19 patients, said S. Muthusamy, Minister for Housing and Urban Development.

The Minister, along with Collector H. Krishnanunni, chaired a review meeting with officials at the Collectorate to discuss precautionary measures taken to prevent spread of virus in the district.

The Minister told presspersons due to shortage of oxygen-supported beds during the last COVID-19 wave, there was a temporary setback in providing treatment. “Now adequate beds are available in the district,” he added. The Minister said that 1,798 non-oxygen beds, 1,257 oxygen-supported beds and 351 beds in ICU are available at the Government Erode Medical College Hospital at Perundurai, government hospitals, private hospitals and at the Covid Care Centres (CCCs) in the district.

A total of 27,75,771 real-time polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) tests were done so far, he added. People who have received their first and second dose of vaccines were – above 18 years (first dose 16,56,489 and second dose 15,37,843), 15 to 18 years (90,763 and 80,658) and 12 to 14 years (56,519 and 45,679). A total of 2,13,545 persons had received their precautionary dose, he said.

The Minister asked industries to monitor the health of their workers and ensure that all were vaccinated.

District Revenue Officer S. Santhoshini Chandra, Assistant Collector (Training) N. Ponmani, health officials and other officials were present.

