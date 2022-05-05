34,000 students appear for Class XII examinations in Coimbatore district

Students praying before the start of Plus Two examination at SRP Ammaniammal Corporation Higher Secondary School in Coimbatore on Thursday. | Photo Credit: M. PERIASAMY

May 05, 2022 18:20 IST

With the commencement of the public examinations for Class XII, 34,000 students including private candidates appeared for the Language paper in Coimbatore district on Thursday.

According to the officials from Department of School Education, 18,810 girls and 15,190 boys studying in Class XII appeared for the examination at 119 centres in four educational districts - Coimbatore, Perur, S.S. Kulam and Pollachi. Around 1,238 students – 507 boys and 731 girls – were recorded absent in Coimbatore district.

District Collector G.S. Sameeran and Coimbatore Chief Educational Officer N. Geetha inspected the conduct of the examination at the Government Higher Secondary School in S.S. Kulam shortly after the exam started at 10 a.m. He told mediapersons that Revenue Department officials such as Deputy Collectors and Tahsildars would also conduct inspections in the exam centres.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A total of 12 custodian points for question papers and four separate exam centres for private candidates have been set up in Coimbatore district. Around 3,200 officials, including hall invigilators, Chief Superintendents and department officers, have been appointed for the examination across the four educational districts, according to the district administration.

Tiruppur

In Tiruppur district, 24,212 Class XII students wrote the exam in 91 centres across Tiruppur, Palladam, Dharapuram and Udumalpet educational districts on Thursday. Officials said 1,503 allotted candidates including school students and private candidates were absent for the Language paper. Around 23,849 students appeared for the Tamil paper, 357 students for French and six students for Hindi.

A total of 91 Chief Superintendents and department officers along with 1,608 hall invigilators had been appointed for the Class XII public exams in Tiruppur district, officials said.

A Class XII student, who was recuperating from a surgery, arrived at an ambulance to the exam centre at the Government Higher Secondary School in Ganapathipalayam on Thursday. Sources in the know said the girl underwent a surgery earlier in the week to remove a blood clot from her abdomen at a private hospital in Tiruppur and she had expressed interest to appear for the exam. Following this, she was sent to her school located around four km from the hospital in an ambulance, the sources said.