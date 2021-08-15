340 officials get certificates of appreciation during Independence Day event

Collector G.S. Sameeran presented certificates of appreciation at the 75th Independence Day celebration at the V.O.C. Park Ground on Sunday to 340 officials and workers who had worked in exemplary manner to contain the COVID-19 spread in the district.

In the toned down celebration in keeping with the COVID-19 safety protocol, the Collector presented the certificates to 50 police personnel and officials from the Revenue, Health and a few other departments and frontline workers.

Earlier, Dr. Sameeran hoisted the tricolour in the presence of Coimbatore City Police Commissioner Deepak M. Damor, Inspector General of Police, West Zone, R. Sudhakar, Corporation Commissioner Raja Gopal Sunkara, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore Rural, S. Selvanagarathinam, District Revenue Officer P.S. Leela Alex and other senior officials.

The administration had cancelled cultural shows by school and college students and announced that it would honour freedom fighters at their doorstep, a release said and added that it had tasked thasildars for the purpose.

It had also live streamed the flag hoisting and other proceedings on the Collector’s facebook page.

In Tiruppur, Collector S. Vineeth hoisted the national flag, accepted the guard of honour and presented certificate of appreciation to 175 officials and frontline workers, said a release. He also presented welfare assistance worth ₹7.25 crore to 213 beneficiaries.

The beneficiaries included a differently abled person who received a tricycle worth ₹7,650, a woman who received widow pension, five persons who received agriculture implements worth ₹10.98 lakh from the Agriculture, Horticulture and Agriculture Engineering Departments and two applicants who received loan for ₹4.04 crore from the District Industries Centre, the release said.

Judicial officers, police officials and heads of various departments were present at the Independence Day celebration held at the Chikkanna Government Arts College.

At the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University, Vice-Chancellor N. Kumar unfurled the tricolour and spoke about the university’s contribution towards agriculture development.

In the Bharathiar University, Vice-Chancellor P. Kaliraj hoisted the national flag and delivered the Independence Day address.

At the Isha Yoga Centre, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev gave a call for making the country hunger-free in the next 26 years. Though the country had taken many steps forward in economy, technology, science, arts and sports, it still faced challenges, said a release quoting the Sadhguru.