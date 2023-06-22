ADVERTISEMENT

34 Tasmac shops closed in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

June 22, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

As many as 34 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor shops have been closed with effect from Thursday.

It may be recalled that the government in response to total prohibition in the State announced in the last session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that 500 liquor shops will be closed. After enumeration of the shops, the State wide list of shops to be closed were released.

Accordingly, in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, 34 shops including ten in Coimbatore North out of the total of 166 shops, 10 in Coimbatore South out of the total of 139 shops and 24 outlets out of the total of 251 shops in Tiruppur district were closed.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US