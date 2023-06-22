34 Tasmac shops closed in Coimbatore and Tiruppur

June 22, 2023 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

As many as 34 Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) liquor shops have been closed with effect from Thursday.

It may be recalled that the government in response to total prohibition in the State announced in the last session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly that 500 liquor shops will be closed. After enumeration of the shops, the State wide list of shops to be closed were released.

Accordingly, in Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, 34 shops including ten in Coimbatore North out of the total of 166 shops, 10 in Coimbatore South out of the total of 139 shops and 24 outlets out of the total of 251 shops in Tiruppur district were closed.