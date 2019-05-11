34 primary schools in Nilgiris operating without approval

The School Education Department has warned parents to not enrol their wards in 34 primary schools in the Nilgiris that have been operating without approval.

In a press release, the Nilgiris district administration said primary schools could function only with the approval of the School Education Department, and after being certified to have conformed to the rules detailed in the Right to Education Act, 2009.

However, the department in the Nilgiris and the district administration have found that 34 primary schools in the Nilgiris -- 18 in Udhagamandalam, nine in Coonoor, three in Kotagiri and four in Gudalur -- were functioning without the requisite approvals.

A. Nasarudeen, Chief Education Officer, Nilgiris district, said these schools had been directed to stop enrolling students for the coming academic year. “If they do continue to enrol students, we will pursue action against them. We have also appealed to the parents to not enrol their children in these schools. We will take no responsibility for any issues that may arise between the parents and the schools concerned,” he said.

The School Education Department has the list of schools that parents could check before admitting their children to any of these.