34 petitions received at Coimbatore Corporation’s grievances redress meeting

Special Correspondent COIMBATORE
September 06, 2022 18:12 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar, Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Corporation Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila at the grievances redress meeting in the city on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: S. Siva Saravanan

A total of 34 petitions were received at the grievances redress meeting conducted by Mayor Kalpana Anandakumar at the Corporation main office on Tuesday. Deputy Mayor R. Vetriselvan and Deputy Commissioner M. Sharmila were present.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the five grievances meetings conducted between July 19 and August 30, of the 273 petitions received, action has been initiated on 207 petitions. On Tuesday, three petitions were received in Central Zone, West Zone two, North Zone six, South Zone seven and Central Zone six and the Corporation main office received 10 petitions.

Members of the Thendral Nagar Public Welfare Association in Ganapathy petitioned the Mayor seeking underground drainage, children’s park and senior citizens’ walking track with compound on an one-and-a-half-acre land where trees were being grown in memory of former President APJ Abdul Kalam. The residents also sought a solution to the pitiable condition of roads worsened by the recent rain.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Members of the Social Justice Party petitioned the Mayor to clean the play grounds, especially the Ukkadam pullukadu maidan that has been turned into an open defecation spot.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app