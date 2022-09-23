34 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore district

A total of 34 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Friday. The Health Department said that 60 persons recovered from the disease on Friday and the district had 385 active cases. Coimbatore district had a test positivity rate (TPR) of 5.5 % on Thursday when 32 new cases were reported.

Tiruppur district reported 17 new cases on Friday. A total of 15 persons recovered from the disease and the district had 102 active cases on Friday. Tiruppur district’s TPR stood at 5.5 % on Thursday when 15 persons tested positive.