34 candidates complete Diploma in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers, qualify for fertiliser dealership

Published - July 17, 2024 11:28 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

Thirty four candidates in Tiruppur district completed their Diploma in Agricultural Extension Services for Input Dealers (DAESI) programme, qualifying themselves for obtaining Fertilizer Dealership Licence and, therein, serve as para-extension officials.

District Collector T. Christuraj handed over the certificates in the presence of Joint Director of Agriculture Krishnaveni, Director of State Agricultural Management and Extension Training Institute P. Sankaralingam, and other senior officials.

The contact classes conducted by agricultural experts and practitioners at district level on Sundays encompasses field visits.

The same programme - Diploma in Agricultural Inputs - is offered by the Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Tamil medium through the Directorate of Open and Distance Learning.

Since completion of the course is necessary for securing the Fertilizer Dealership Licence, a mandate specified in the Fertilizer Control Order – 2015 to apply for the licence, it has been receiving high patronage.

A little over 700 candidates are in the current batch of the programme. The TNAU admits candidates with 10th pass or fail to the programme spread over two semesters. A minimum of 18 years is fixed for admission, but there is no upper age limit. Candidates study Agricultural Entomology, Agronomy, Soil and Seed Science Technology, Plant Pathology and Nematology, Farm Machinery, Crop Physiology, Agricultural Microbiology, Horticulture, Agricultural Rural Maangement, Agricultural Economics, Agricultural Extension and Water Technology.

