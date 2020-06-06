Coimbatore

33rd Shramik train leaves Coimbatore Junction

After a gap of seven days, the Salem Division of Southern Railway operated a Shramik special train from Coimbatore Junction for migrant workers on Saturday.

According to railway officials, the train was bound for Balasore, Odisha, and left the junction at around 3.45 p.m. The special train with Linke Hoffmann Busch coaches transported 2,000 passengers. The last Shramik special train was operated from Coimbatore Junction on May 29. The trains have been operated to nine States namely Bihar (11), Uttar Pradesh (6), Odisha (6), Jharkhand (3), Assam (2), West Bengal (2), Rajasthan (1), Madhya Pradesh (1) and Chhattisgarh (1).

Mettupalayam Junction saw the operation of the third Shramik special train on Saturday. The train was bound for New Jalpaiguri, West Bengal, and 933 migrant workers from the Nilgiris district boarded, officials said. After leaving Mettupalayam Junction at 5.50 p.m., the train arrived at Coimbatore Junction, where 350 workers boarded the train. Another 317 migrant workers boarded the train at Erode Junction . So far, special trains from Mettupalayam have been operated to Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

