33.5% of UDID disbursal completed in Tiruppur district

December 24, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Department of Differently Abled has attained 33.5 % completion in issuing Unique Disability Identity Card (UDID) to the targeted beneficiaries.

There were about 30,000 differently abled persons holding the National Disability Identity Card, which was a requisite to apply for UDID. The UDID cards had, so far, been distributed to 14,000 applicants, said District Differently Abled Welfare Officer Vasantharamakumar.

A door-step enumeration was under way for enrolling left out persons with disabilities by field staff of Women Empowerment Department under the aegis of Social Registry Enrolment Survey, the official said.

The UDID project, under implementation since 2016, envisages creation of a National Database for PwD. It is meant to encourage transparency, efficiency and ease of delivering the government benefits to the persons with disabilities

The project will also help stream-line the tracking of physical and financial progress of beneficiary at all levels of hierarchy of implementation – from village level, block level, District level , State level and National level.

