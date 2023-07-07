HamberMenu
33 vehicles inducted for solid waste management by Erode Corporation

July 07, 2023 06:42 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan flagging off a vehicle for solid waste management in Erode on Friday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy and MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan flagging off a vehicle for solid waste management in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

 As many as 33 vehicles, costing ₹2.26 crore, were inducted for solid waste management works by Erode Corporation on Friday.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy in the presence of District Revenue Officer C. Santhoshini Chandra, Mayor S. Nagarathinam, Erode (East) MLA E.V.K.S. Elangovan and other officials flagged off the vehicles.

The Minister said eight vehicles, purchased at ₹226.71 lakh, will be given to each of the four zones for effective waste clearance activities.

Steps were taken to carry out 1,726 road works in the Corporation limits of which 628 at ₹41 crore are being carried out. Tenders were floated for 628 works at ₹58.50 crore, while administrative sanction is awaited for 470 works at ₹32 crore.

Basic amenities, including drinking water, underground sewerage system and street lights, will be provided for the residents, he said.

Deputy Mayor V. Selvaraj, Corporation Commissioner P. Janaki Raveendran, City Engineer Vijayakumar, City Health Officer Prakash, zonal chairmen, councillors and other officials were present.

