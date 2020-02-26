33 packaged drinking water units sealed

ERODE

26 February 2020 23:47 IST

As many as 33 packaged drinking water units that were functioning without no objection certificate for groundwater from the Public Works Department (PWD) were sealed by officials in the district, so far.

The units that draw groundwater for commercial purpose need to get no objection certificate from the PWD, besides permission from the Directorate of Food Safety and Drug Administration Department and the Directorate of Town and Country Planning after which they have to apply to the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board for necessary clearance.

HC directive

The Madras High Court had asked officials to ensure that units are functioning only after obtaining necessary clearance.

In the past one week, PWD officials were inspecting all the 43 units in the district that were involved in manufacturing packaged drinking water.

Officials had sealed 33 units and its godowns in the district and added that they will continue to monitor other units.