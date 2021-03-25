33 new COVID-19 cases in Erode

25 March 2021 23:14 IST

Erode district reported 33 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, taking the district’s tally to 15,172. While 20 persons were discharged, 157 persons continue to be under treatment.

In Salem, the number of positive cases crossed the 40 mark with 45 persons testing positive. All cases were indigenous.

In Namakkal, 16 cases were reported.

Three patients returned from Erode, Karur and Salem.