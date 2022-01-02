33 COVID-19 cases in Erode

SALEM

02 January 2022 21:13 IST

STAFF REPORTERSALEM

A total of 33 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Erode on Sunday. The district had 421 active cases.

In Salem, 29 cases were reported. According to health officials, 26 cases were indigenous and 21 were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, two deaths were reported in Salem district.

Advertising

Advertising

Twenty indigenous cases were reported in Namakkal. Ten indigenous cases were reported in Dharmapuri and 12 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.