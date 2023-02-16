ADVERTISEMENT

33 anti-social elements arrested

February 16, 2023 09:13 pm | Updated 09:13 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The city police arrested 33 anti-social elements, registered 11 cases and carried out searches in 64 houses during a drive carried out by special teams under the instructions of Commissioner of Police V. Balakrishnan, following the two murders in recent days.

Five knives were seized during the drive. The teams established that the murders were a fallout of group clashes due to previous enmity, arrested the accused and had them remanded in judicial custody.

Of the 11 cases, seven were registered in Coimbatore South and the rest in Coimbatore North.

The drive against rowdy elements would continue, the Commissioner said.

