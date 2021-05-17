3,264 new COVID-19 cases in Coimbatore

A total of 3,264 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Monday. The district had 24,195 active cases on Monday. The Health Department on Monday said that 14 more persons from Coimbatore district died of COVID-19 in the last several days, taking the toll to 886.

Tiruppur district reported 880 new cases, which took the overall tally to 37,480. Five patients died, taking the toll to 280. A total of 6,279 patients were active cases.

Only eight oxygen beds and 110 non-oxygen beds were reported to be vacant for COVID-19 patients at government and private hospitals, while 517 beds were reported to be vacant at COVID-19 care centres in Tiruppur district as of Monday.

In the Nilgiris, 371 persons tested positive and the total number of cases stood at 13,087. The toll increased from 59 to 60 on Monday.

Erode reported 1,093 new cases, taking the district’s tally to 34,189. Eight persons died, raising the toll to 198.

As many as 603 positive cases and nine deaths were reported in Salem. An urban health nurse, Anbarasi (30), died of COVID-19 in Salem on Monday, after battling the disease for five days at Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital, health officials said.

In Namakkal, 427 cases and three deaths were reported. Krishnagiri reported 714 new cases and one death on Monday. There were 5,991 active cases. Dharmapuri saw 345 fresh cases and three deaths. The number of active cases was 2,447.