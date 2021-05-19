3,250 positive cases in Coimbatore

As many as 3,250 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Coimbatore district on Wednesday.

The Health Department said that the district had 27,189 active cases of the disease on Wednesday while 2,012 persons recovered.

The department said that 17 more persons from the district died of the disease in the last few days, taking the official death toll to 922.

A total of 870 beds - 523 in different hospitals and 347 in Covid Care Centres, earmarked for patients in the district were vacant as of Wednesday evening.

Tiruppur district’s daily caseload continued to be above 1,500-mark for the second consecutive day as 1,573 new cases were reported on Wednesday.

The new cases took the overall tally past the 40,000-mark to 40,610 cases. The Health Department reported the deaths of two men aged 61 and 56 who were COVID-19 patients, taking the district’s toll to 285. A total of 8,088 patients were active cases in the district. Among the 32,237 patients who have recovered, 575 were discharged from treatment centres on Wednesday.

A total of 108 beds (one oxygen bed and 107 non-oxygen beds) were vacant in government and private hospitals and 726 beds were vacant in CCCs in the district as of Wednesday, the Health Department said.

Erode district reported 1,362 new cases, taking the tally to 37,107. While 804 persons were discharged, 8,186 continue to be under treatment. Nine persons died, raising the death toll to 210.

As many as 795 COVID-19 positive cases were reported in Salem. According to health officials, all cases were indigenous and 422 cases were reported in Salem Corporation limits.

As per bulletin, 15 deaths were reported, including that of four women patients.

In Namakkal, 410 cases were reported and all cases were indigenous. Three deaths were reported in the district, including one woman patient.

Krishnagiri recorded 712 fresh cases on a single day, and 329 persons were discharged after treatment. Four deaths were registered in the district. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the district stood at 6,738 as of Wednesday. A total of 24,986 cases were reported in Krishnagiri.

Dharmapuri recorded 331 fresh cases. A total of 300 persons were discharged with one death registered in the district. The total number of cases in the district was 2,321. As of date, a total 14,360 cases were reported in Dharmapuri.

In the Nilgiris, 320 persons tested positive. With the latest infections, the total number of confirmed cases in the district stands at 13,747. The number of deaths in the district stood at 64 on Wednesday while 2,432 persons are undergoing treatment.