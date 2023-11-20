3.25 lakh tonnes of cane to be crushed in Subramanya Siva cooperative society in Dharmapuri

November 20, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

Cane crushing has begun the Gopalapuram Subramanya Siva Sugar Cooperative Society in Paapireddipatty here and this season the target is 3,25,000 tonnes. The society has registered 10,000 acres of cane for crushing for 2023-24.

According to Collector K. Shanthi, over 200 vehicles have been deployed to transport cane from the fields to the cooperative society.

The State government has notified a procurement price of ₹3,349.55 per tonne of cane, which is also the highest so far. Also, to encourage cane growers, who had registered their crop and crushed their produce last season, a minimum support price of ₹195 per tonne of cane will be given. A cumulative sum of ₹712 lakh will be deposited in the accounts of 4,607 members of the society towards this support price, according to the administration.

To address labour shortage for harvest, two mechanised cane harvesters are available. Last season, 11,000 tonnes of cane was harvested mechanically. This year, a targeted 30,000 tonnes is proposed to be harvested.

The administration urged the growers to plant cane with intervals to enable mechanised harvesting from the next season.