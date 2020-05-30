Coimbatore

324 recruits attested into MRC

The Attestation Parade held at Shrinagesh Barracks of the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington on Saturday.

The Attestation Parade held at Shrinagesh Barracks of the Madras Regimental Centre in Wellington on Saturday.   | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

A total of 324 recruits were attested into the Madras Regiment of Indian Army at the Attestation Parade held at Shrinagesh Barracks of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington in the Nilgiris district on Saturday.

In a release, the MRC said that the recruits, who underwent 46 weeks of training, marched past the enclosed drill square, wearing olive green uniforms during the parade. Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant, MRC, reviewed the parade.

Brigadier Singh congratulated the recruits and commended the efforts of the instructors and staff at MRC, who managed to train the recruits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parents of the recruits were not present in the audience to witness the parade due to the lockdown restrictions, the release added.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 30, 2020 10:59:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/324-recruits-attested-into-mrc/article31712224.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY