324 recruits attested into MRC

A total of 324 recruits were attested into the Madras Regiment of Indian Army at the Attestation Parade held at Shrinagesh Barracks of the Madras Regimental Centre (MRC) in Wellington in the Nilgiris district on Saturday.

In a release, the MRC said that the recruits, who underwent 46 weeks of training, marched past the enclosed drill square, wearing olive green uniforms during the parade. Brigadier Rajeshwar Singh, Commandant, MRC, reviewed the parade.

Brigadier Singh congratulated the recruits and commended the efforts of the instructors and staff at MRC, who managed to train the recruits amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parents of the recruits were not present in the audience to witness the parade due to the lockdown restrictions, the release added.