32,300 metric tonnes of copra procurement target set for Coimbatore district

Published - May 16, 2024 08:51 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Cooperative Marketing Federation Limited (TANFED) and Tamil Nadu State Agricultural Marketing Board (TNSAMB) have set a target to procure 31,500 metric tonnes of milling copra and 800 metric tonnes of ball copra this year from coconut farmers in Coimbatore district.

The procurement under the price support scheme began at ₹111.6 per kg for milling copra and ₹120 per kg for ball copra earlier this week through the regulated markets in Annur, Anamalai, Coimbatore, Pollachi, Negamam, Kinathukadavu, Karamadai, Senjerimalai and Sulur. It will continue till June 10.

Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts account for the maximum copra procurement in Tamil Nadu.

Last year, 28,206.35 tonnes of copra were procured in Coimbatore and 23,557 tonnes in Tiruppur district. The procurement price for milling copra was fixed at ₹108.60 per kg and ₹117.50 per kg for ball copra.

Meanwhile, farmers in Coimbatore-Tiruppur region have emphasised on sale of ‘Bharat’ brand of coconut oil through National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India Ltd ( NAFED).

According to a representative of Tiruppur-based Tamil Nadu Farmers’ Protection Association, NAFED’s procurement was only 10% of the total production. The production of coconut oil and sale at subsidised price through ‘Bharat’ brand akin to the sale of ‘Bharat’ brand dal, wheat and onion will pave way for large-scale procurement, he said.

