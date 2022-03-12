3,219 cases, three marital disputes settled in Lok Adalat in Coimbatore

A total of 3,219 cases and a sum of ₹20.60 crore were settled in the Lok Adalat held at various courts in Coimbatore on Saturday.

Three matrimonial disputes were also settled in the adalat and the couples returned to their homes united.

The adalat was held under the supervision of Principal District Judge and the Chairman of District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) R. Sakthivel and DLSA secretary (in-charge) and First Additional Subordinate Judge K. Krishnapriya.

Various cases related to petty crimes, cheque fraud, motor vehicle accidents, civil disputes, land acquisition cases, labour disputes and pre-litigation were considered at the adalat which was held at the combined court complex in Coimbatore, and other courts in the district at Mettupalayam, Pollachi, Valparai and Sulur. A total of 21 judicial officers took part in the adalat.

A release issued by DLSA said that Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, executive chairman of the National Legal Services Authority, addressed lok adalats held across various places through video conferencing and urged people to utilise the facility. It said that three more lok adalats will be held this year on May 14, August 13 and November 12.

Out of the 4,283 cases taken up at the National Lok Adalat at the District Court in Tiruppur, 2,694 cases were settled.

A release said that the total amount settled was around ₹35.38 crore. The settled cases include 338 motor vehicle accident cases worth ₹20.42 crore and 2,073 petty criminal cases worth ₹33.41 lakh. Principal District and Sessions Judge, Tiruppur Swarnam J. Natarajan inaugurated the adalat.