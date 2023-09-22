HamberMenu
32 vehicles inducted for solid waste management in Modakkurichi union in Erode district

September 22, 2023 05:45 pm | Updated 05:45 pm IST - ERODE 

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy flagging off vehicles for solid waste management in Modakkurichi union in Erode on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A total of 32 battery-operated vehicles procured at ₹ 87.68 lakh for solid waste management in 15 village panchayats coming under Modakkurichi union were inducted into service here on Friday. 

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, in the presence of District Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara and Modakkurichi MLA C. Saraswathi, handed over the keys to panchayat presidents. Mr. Muthusamy said the vehicles would be used for collecting solid waste from houses in the village panchayats and to ensure sanitation in the villages. He said so far 221 battery-operated vehicles procured at ₹ 6.05 crore were inducted into service in 142 village panchayats in the State. The Minister added that necessary safety gadgets were also provided to the conservancy workers to ensure they carry out their work efficiently and safely. 

Modakkurichi panchayat union chairman S. Ganapathi, Modakkurichi Tahsildar Elanchelian, Modakkurichi Block Development Officers Sumithra and Shanmugapriya and panchayat presidents were present. 

